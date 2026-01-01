Summer Walker, Elmiene and more tapped for Broccoli City’s Holding Hands festival

Broccoli City has created an experience for the R&B lovers around the world. The organization has unveiled the Holding Hands R&B experience, with Summer Walker at the top of the bill.

Other performers include Elmiene, Destin Conrad and kwn, with J Rich & Jabari of R&B Only and Smacks the DJ representing organizer Club 1BD also having their own sets.

Attendees can even expect art, activations, food and more.

“Bring your bae, your day ones, your family, or just yourself. Pull up under the pavilion or find your spot on the lawn with the people you love. The music is going to do the rest,” a post on Broccoli City’s Instagram reads.

A presale for tickets is currently underway.

Holding Hands is set to take place Sept. 19 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia. According to the caption, it “is going to be a movie.”

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