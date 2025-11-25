Summer Walker releases two deluxe editions of ‘Finally Over It’

Summer Walker is finally over the baggage and stress, so much so she’s added more songs to her latest album. Finally Over It now has two new deluxe editions, continuing with the album’s wedding-themed rollout.

Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour) includes an unreleased version of “Session 32,” recorded live from one of the Breezy Bowl tour stops in Vegas. There’s also a new song titled “Session 34,” a breakdown of all three of Summer’s “Session” songs and the video for her song “Go Girl.”

Finally Over It (The After Party) officially brings previous vinyl exclusives “Take Me Out This Club” and “Drown In My Love” featuring Foggie Raw to streaming services. A solo version of “1-800 Heartbreak,” which features Anderson .Paak on the original album, is also on this deluxe edition.

Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour) is exclusively available on iTunes, while Finally Over It (The After Party) can be streamed on all DSPs.

