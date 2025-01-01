Suspect at large after deadly shooting at manufacturing facility in Ohio

WSYX

(NEW ALBANY, OHIO) — A suspect is at large after one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio, according to police.

New Albany police said they responded to an active shooter report at a facility run by KDC/One, a beauty products manufacturer, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One victim was found dead inside the building and five others were hospitalized in unknown conditions, police said.

About 150 employees were safely evacuated, police said.

Authorities said they are working to find the suspect, identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation,” New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said in a statement. “We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution.”

