Suspect in custody after reported shooting incident outside White House Correspondents Dinner; Trump evacuated

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries were removed by security after an shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

The incident took place near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, according to the Secret Service.

Trump and the other dignitaries who were evacuated were safe, according to the Secret Service. The Secret Service and the president said that a suspect has been apprehended.

Law enforcement is continuing to conduct the investigation.

This was the first correspondents’ dinner that Trump attended as president. He was scheduled to speak.

Other dignitaries who were escorted out included House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump praised the Secret Service for their work.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” he said in a social media post.

Trump added the he “recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

“They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” he said.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang told the crowd at the Washington Hilton ballroom that the program would continue at some point.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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