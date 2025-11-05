Swizz Beatz launches ARA x MR DEAN jewelry collection

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Swizz Beatz had provided beats, art and vibes to the community, and now, he’s adding jewelry to the list. The producer has teamed with Brazilian jeweler Ara Vartanian to launch a new collection called ARA x MR DEAN.

Described as “an exploration of structure, boldness and shared creative language,” per Something About Rocks, the collection features brooches, rings, chain bracelets and more, reflecting his love of emeralds and rubellites. ARA x MR DEAN is a men’s collection designed for everyday wear, with the goal of one day selling to everyone.

“Swizz has a very strong creative presence. From the beginning, he was fully involved — contributing ideas, references and artistic sensitivity,” Vartanian told Something About Rocks. “He listens deeply and proposes clearly. The collaboration was fluid and intense. It’s rare to find someone so committed to the process — someone who understands jewelry as language, as a cultural gesture.”

The ARA x MR DEAN collection is now available online and will soon make its way to select retail locations as well as Ara Vartanian’s flagship later this month.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.