SZA announces release date for ‘Lana’

SZA‘s long-awaited, highly anticipated album Lana now has a release date. A video shared to social media notes the project will come out on Friday.

Ben Stiller makes a cameo in the clip, lip-synching a song believed to be “Drive” as he drives his car in the rain. SZA thanked Stiller in the caption for his participation in her announcement video.

Lana has been in the making for some time, with SZA first planning to release it as an SOS deluxe and later changing her mind after songs from the project were leaked. She’d said Lana would be released as an entirely different project — until she dropped a trailer for the album, unveiling the title Lana, with the words “SOS Deluxe” below.

SZA’s new album arrives ahead of her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, giving fans some time to learn and sit with the new music, much like they’re doing with K. Dot’s GNX. The trek kicks off April 19 in Minnesota and wraps June 18 in Washington, D.C.

