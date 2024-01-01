SZA delays ‘Lana’ album, releases music video for ‘Drive’ starring Ben Stiller

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

SZA‘s Lana album has not yet dropped, but she’s released a new music video to hold fans over. The visual for “Drive” appears to be a full clip of the teaser with Ben Stiller that she previously released.

Much like the trailer, Ben is seen singing the lyrics to the song as he drives in an attempt to stay awake. The official video captures the continuation of his night drive, which includes him getting out of his moving car and dancing beside it aka “ghost riding the whip.” SZA eventually makes an appearance toward the end, rocking the bug-like prosthetic seen on the Lana cover art, and a second song, “Crybaby,” begins to play.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube. As for the album, SZA promises it will still be released on Friday. The delay, she explained on her Instagram Story, is due to the fact that she “just needed a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.” “Mixes are important,” SZA added.

