SZA denies she was paid to be Justin Bieber’s Coachella standby

Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance made headlines, but if he had ended up dropping out, SZA wants you to know that she wouldn’t have stepped in.

SZA jumped into the comments of an Instagram post that claimed that she was “allegedly paid six figures to stay Coachella-ready in case Justin Bieber dropoff.”

“Lmao who made this up ? I’ve seen this 4 times now . I’m in New York no one paid me a dime . Wishing everyone the best,” the “Kill Bill” singer wrote.

In 2023, Justin teamed up with SZA for the “Snooze” video and remix.

Justin’s Coachella debut was heavy on songs from his albums SWAG and SWAG II, but it also featured him singing along to old YouTube clips of himself and random viral videos. Some critics branded the performance lazy, while others felt it was genius that he’d found a way to perform his old material while acknowledging that he’d gotten his start posting covers on YouTube.

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