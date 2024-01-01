SZA fan asks singer for help with their math homework

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

It’s back-to-school season and one SZA fan already needs help with their homework.

The fan reached out to SZA in her Instagram DMs and wrote, “SZA I’m failing geometry can you give me math tips.”

“Lmaooo ma’am I’m a math dummy I’m not sure what u expected,” the singer responded. “Tell me about the shapes chile how can I help?”

The person then sent a picture of the complicated-looking worksheet, to which SZA replied, “Oh b**** ur cooked.”

SZA posted a screenshot of the exchange to her Instagram Story, writing, “I appreciate the faith in me.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.