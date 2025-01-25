SZA says she ‘would love’ to make a joint album with Kendrick Lamar

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SZA has teamed with Kendrick Lamar on a few singles and an upcoming tour, but would she consider a joint album? The singer tells Sherri Shepherd her answer is yes.

“I would love that,” SZA said on Sherri’s show when asked if she’d ever collaborate with K. Dot on a full-length project. “I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius and a part of his genius is being so elusive and so mysterious.”

“When ‘Luther’ came out, I said ‘OK — that’s the vocals we’re using, period.’ Same with ‘Gloria,’ I said, ‘OK!'” SZA continued, referencing their collabs on Kendrick’s GNX album.

She says she enjoys working with Kendrick, as he is “part of my fumbling and finding era.”

“I feel like he’s a huge part of my fumbling and finding era because I’m just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying yes,” she explained. “He’s so good at saying yes but staying grounded.”

SZA added, “Teach me, sensei, what you know.”

SZA’s interview with Sherri comes ahead of the release of One of Them Days with Keke Palmer, in which she makes her acting debut. She’s also promised an update to her recent album, Lana, the deluxe edition of her album SOS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.