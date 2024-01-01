SZA shares trailer for ‘Lana: SOS Deluxe’: ‘Clock starts now’

Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images

It seems we’re getting closer to receiving SZA‘s highly anticipated Lana album. Taking to her socials, the singer shared a trailer for the project Monday, which marked the two-year anniversary of SOS‘ release.

Soundtracked by an untitled song that samples The Isley Brothers‘ “Voyage to Atlantis,” the clip finds SZA walking through the woods, where she stops to squat and pee, before pulling up her pants and walking away.

The clip ends with overlaid text reading “Lana” above the words “SOS Deluxe.” “Clock starts now. Happy anniversary,” SZA captioned the video, though no release date has been announced.

Lana had initially been announced as the title of SOS‘ deluxe edition, before songs from the project were leaked. SZA then shared she’d be releasing them as two separate projects, with plans to start Lana from scratch, and release “the leaks and outtakes” as part of the SOS deluxe.

She told Kai Cenat in November that she had “a whole new project” that would “be out before the year is over.”

