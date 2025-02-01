SZA stuns fans with surprise Kendrick Lamar appearance

Residents of Los Angeles were treated to a live performance of one of the biggest songs of the year on Thursday. While at Top Dawg Entertainment’s 12th annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive, SZA brought out surprise guest Kendrick Lamar to join her for “Luther,” a record and song of the year Grammy nominee that also appeared on Barack Obama‘s list of his favorite music of 2025. The pair also performed “30 for 30,” with Kendrick fitting in his own “Squabble Up.”

Following the performance, Kendrick gave SZA a huge hug before addressing the crowd. “TDE, Watts, California, I go by the name of K. Dot, Kenny Lamar,” he said. “I love y’all. Make some noise for yourself!”

The charity concert also featured a stacked lineup of TDE artists, including Ab-Soul, Doechii, Schoolboy Q, SiR, Jay Rock, Lance Skiiiwalker, Isaiah Rashad, Ray Vaughn and Zacari.

