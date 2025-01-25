SZA tapped for season 55 of ‘Sesame Street’

Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

SZA is bringing her talents to Sesame Street, which will soon premieres its 55th season.

The upcoming season will focus on teaching lessons about emotional well-being, including how to cope with and comprehend big feelings. SZA will specifically contribute an alt-R&B-pop track about gratitude, which happened to be a new word for Elmo.

“SZA is really cool — really talented,” Elmo told The Associated Press. “So, Elmo learned all about gratitude with SZA.”

Back in 2017, SZA tweeted, “HOW DOES ONE GET ON SESAME STREET !?” She then appeared on the show in 2024 alongside Cookie Monster and is now one of several musical guests set for the 55th season.

Also tapped for the upcoming season are Michael B. Jordan, Samara Joy, Noah Kahan, Chris Stapleton, Jonathan Van Ness, Billie Jean King and Reneé Rapp, who will be kicking things off.

Asked who he wants to sing with in the future, Elmo chose Beyoncé. “Elmo would love to sing with Miss Beyoncé. Destiny’s Child was on ‘Sesame Street,’ so Elmo would love to have her back,” he said.

The 55th season of Sesame Street begins Jan. 16 on Max, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays. Fans can also watch the season on local PBS stations across the country and the free PBS Kids Video app.

