SZA’s ’30 for 30′ featuring Kendrick Lamar tops ‘Billboard”s Hot R&B songs chart

Top Dawg Entertainment

SZA has the #1 track on Billboard‘s Hot R&B songs chart, thanks to the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “30 for 30.”

The song topped the chart dated Jan. 4, garnering 17.5 million U.S. streams, 2,000 downloads and reaching an airplay audience of 385,000 in the tracking week of Dec. 20-26, per Luminate. It’s now K. Dot’s second #1 and SZA’s seventh #1 on the list, making her the woman with the most chart-toppers in the chart’s history.

The song also currently sits at #4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, which is dominated by SZA and K.Dot’s “Luther” collaboration, and #45 on the Hot 100.

“30 for 30” is one of 15 bonus tracks on SZA’s recently released SOS deluxe, Lana. Eleven others have made their way onto the Hot R&B songs chart.

“Drive,” “Diamond Boy (DTM)” and “What Do I Do” have taken spots #3, #4 and #5. “No More Hiding” comes in at #7, followed by “Crybaby,” “Kitchen,” “Another Life,” “Love Me for Me,” “Chill Baby” and “My Turn.” “Get Behind Me (Interlude)” also made the cut, taking the #15 spot.

