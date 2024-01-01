SZA’s ‘SOS’ back on top of the ‘Billboard’ 200 following release of deluxe edition

Top Dawg Entertainment

SZA’s SOS album is back on top of the Billboard 200, and it’s all thanks to the release of its deluxe edition, Lana.

On the chart dated Jan. 4, SOS landed at #1, a jump from its previous position at #15. It earned 178,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 26, according to Luminate, becoming its 11th nonconsecutive time topping the chart.

The last time SOS was #1 was on the chart dated March 4, 2023, which was 22 months ago. That’s the longest gap between weeks at #1 for any album since March 1956.

While streams of both versions of the album were considered for tracking and charting purposes, the bonus songs on Lana garnered enough to secure the #1 spot if it were released as a standalone.

SOS has spent the most time at #1 for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman and an R&B album by a woman since 1991, when Mariah Carey’s Mariah Carey dominated for 11 consecutive weeks. It’s tracked the most weeks on top of the chart for any R&B album since Whitney Houston‘s soundtrack for The Bodyguard had a 20-week run in 1992 and 1993.

Though Lana has already been released, SZA plans to make some changes to the project, giving fans an update of when that should be expected.

“Just got word all updated Mixes and new songs will be added Jan 6th when the label comes back from holiday. Sorry they can’t do it any sooner,” she wrote on social platform X Monday. “Just wanted to keep yall in the loop. Thank yall for your patience.”

