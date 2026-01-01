T.I. and son King attack 50 Cent in respective diss tracks

T.I.’s son King Harris has released a diss track toward 50 Cent. In “Made Man,” he attacks the rapper for throwing shots at his mother, Tiny Harris, amid his back-and-forth with T.I.

T.I. and 50 have been feuding since T.I. expressed disappointment over 50’s refusal to take part in a Verzuz that he allegedly initially agreed to. King entered the feud after 50 posted an unflattering photo of Tiny on his Instagram.

“Wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead,” King said to 50 in one clip. “Go dig her up.”

T.I. also responded to 50 with a new diss track titled “The Right One,” in which he mentioned 50’s ex Daphne Joy’s past relationship with Diddy.

“You ain’t that savage, n**** you 5-0 dispatcher/ Ol tender d*** n**** all mad ‘cause Puff let your b**** have it/ Gave her tartar sauce and mustard like a fish sammich,” T.I. raps.

While 50 had initially taken more digs at Tiny and responded to King on his socials, the posts have since been deleted from his Instagram.

