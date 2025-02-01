T.I. and Tiny celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

T.I. gave fans a glimpse of his anniversary trip to Thailand celebrating 15 years of marriage to his wife, Tiny. He shared an Instagram Reel of their time in Phucket, where they overlooked the ocean, enjoyed a lobster dinner and swam.

“For 15 years we been vibin in holy matrimony, in love all over the world…To The Love of my Life. My BFF ta’death @majorgirl,” T.I. captioned the post. “Somehow Forever don’t seem long enough for us, but Phucket, Thailand seemed adequate for this anniversary, seeing as how you’ve been talking about going for so long… & Yessirski a time was had!!!”

In her own post, Tiny praised her husband for the way he’s treated her over the years. “Baby u set the bar so high on just how hard u love me, protect me, take care of me & more importantly was willing to be the best man for me for us to make it where we are today,” she wrote. “Love really wins when both parties fight for each other thru the tough times.”

T.I. and Tiny started dating in 2001 and got married in 2010. They share three children, Clifford “King” Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris. T.I.’s children Messiah Harris, Domani Harris and Deyjah Harris are from previous relationships, as is Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins.

