T.I. releases new song, ‘War’

It seems the king may be open to battle: T.I. has released a new song titled “War.”

“The bear hibernating, don’t poke him/ When you see the giant sleeping, shouldn’t have woke him,” Tip raps on the track.

“Know the dawg hold your head down/ Did a diss record, better edit now/ I’ll turn your head around/ All that cap n****, better get a gown/ But the only place your head is in the ground,” Tip later adds, before ending the clip with, “Oh, you n***** want war?”

“War” has dropped amid T.I.’s back-and-forth with 50 Cent and is presumed to be a diss toward the rapper. Their feud appears to have stemmed from 50’s refusal to battle him in a Verzuz.

“It was really about celebrating each other’s catalog,” T.I. said on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, noting 50 declined after their discussions about the potential event.

“F*** all of it,” T.I. continued. “Now, I question your character. N****, just say you don’t want to do it.”

50 has since responded, writing on Instagram, “I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support, but yall gotta do better. LOL keep my name out ya mouth!”

He recently shared a bad photo of T.I.’s wife, Tiny, prompting responses from Tip and his son King Harris.

“War” marks T.I.’s latest release and is now available on streaming services. He’s currently working on his final album, Kill the King, according to a recent update on social media.

“As promised. Working on it,” he captioned a video of him in the studio.

