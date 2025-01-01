Taco Fest 2025 to feature performances from T.I., Lil Jon, Fat Joe, Chingy and more

DISNEY/Eric McCandless

Music and tacos come together at Taco Fest, a new festival taking place in Arizona, New Mexico and California in 2025. T.I., Lil Jon, Fat Joe and Chingy are among the hip-hop artists featured as performers in the lineup.

The four artists will hit the stage on April 26 at Rillito Park in Tucson, Arizona; May 3 at Silverlakes in Norco, California; and June 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Trick Daddy and Yung Joc will join in for the April show, as well as Paul Wall, Bubba Sparxxx and DJ Luwiss Lux, who will also perform at the show in May. Ying Yang Twins are included in the lineup for the Taco Festival’s events in May and June, the latter of which will see an additional performance from Ginuwine and another set by DJ Luwiss Lux.

And yes, tacos will be on deck thanks to the producers of Boot in the Park, as well as nachos, hand-crafted margaritas, beer, over 101 tequilas and more.

“Taco Fest is all about great vibes, incredible food, and unforgettable music, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to new markets like Tucson and Albuquerque in 2025,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “With iconic artists like T.I., Lil Jon, and Fat Joe leading the charge, this is just the start of what we have planned for Taco Fest. We can’t wait to get this party started!”

The presale for Taco Fest starts Friday at 8 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at fiestadetaco.com/.

