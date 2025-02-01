Tamar Braxton claims she ‘almost died’ over the weekend: ‘I don’t even know what happened to me’

Tamar Braxton is opening up about a recent health crisis, in which she says she “almost died.” In an Instagram Story Tuesday, she attempted to describe what happened over the weekend.

“I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood [by] my friend with a face injury,” Braxton wrote. “As the days go by, the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

She notes her perspective on life “is totally different” following the incident, and made a request to fans as her “health is on the mend” and her “mental journey begins.”

“Pray for me for real,” Tamar wrote in the post. “I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Tamar has been open about her health in the past, discussing her vitiligo, blood clots and a past suicide attempt due to pressure of reality TV and family issues.

“Mental illness is real,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, as per Vibe. “We must normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation.”

“I will do everything in my power to aid those who [suffer] from mental illness, including those of us who’s [sic] mental illness was only a result from the toxic, systematic bondage that dwells [in] television,” she continued. “It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pained life that I am here to utilize my voice.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

