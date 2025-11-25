Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend top ‘Billboard”s Gospel Airplay chart with ‘Church’

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend‘s praises have scored them a #1 hit. Their song “Church” now tops Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart dated Nov. 29.

“The sound, the lyrics and the heart behind it seemed to resonate across audiences,” Cobbs Leonard tells Billboard when reacting to the news. “I’m so grateful to the stations who gave it a chance and to the listeners who kept showing up for it.”

While “Church” marks Tasha’s 10th Gospel Airplay leader, it’s the first time Legend has had a #1 on the chart. The song also recently became his first to be nominated for a best gospel performance/song Grammy. “I grew up singing and playing in the church,” he says in his own statement to Billboard. “So, I have a profound respect for the tradition of gospel music and gospel radio. To have ‘Church’ reach No. 1 on the Gospel Airplay chart and to get my first ever Grammy nomination in the Gospel category is a blessing.”

Tasha now joins James Fortune and FIYA as the second-most gospel airplay leaders, following closely behind Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann, who both have 12 number ones. She also has the second-most leaders among women in the chart’s history.

Her album Tasha, which debuted at #1 on Top Gospel Albums in August, is nominated for best gospel album at the 2026 Grammys.

