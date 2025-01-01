Temple University student arrested for impersonating ICE officer: Police

Philadelphia Police Department

(PHILADELPHIA) — A Temple University student has been arrested and charged with impersonating an ICE officer after showing up at a residence hall and attempting to enter.

Two “suspicious” males identified themselves as police and ICE agents to dorm security on Saturday, according to Philadelphia police. The individuals were denied access to the residence hall, according to Temple.

A third suspect — identified by police as 22-year-old Aidan Steigelmann, 22 — arrived at the building and spoke with the two suspects, before the three of them left together in a Jaguar SUV.

Two of the three were impersonating ICE officers while the third was recording the interactions, according to Temple University.

Minutes later, university police responded to a report of three suspicious males identifying themselves as police officers and ICE at an Insomnia Cookies store, according to police.

While two of the suspects left the area in a light-colored SUV, Steigelmann was identified, arrested and his vehicle was towed, police said.

“The involved student is on interim suspension. Any student found responsible for this conduct will be subject to disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion,” Temple University said in a statement.

The investigation is is still active and ongoing, and the two other suspects remain at large. The suspects were wearing shirts with “Police” on the front and “ICE” on the back, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department asks anyone with information about the case to report it to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.