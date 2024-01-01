Texas police officer fatally shot during traffic stop 4 months after joining department

Getty/Richlegg

(TERRELL, Tex.) — A police officer was fatally shot Sunday night while conducting a traffic stop in Terrell, Texas, police said.

The officer, 28-year-old Jacob Candanoza, called for a cover unit upon initiating the traffic stop around 11 p.m., the Terrell Police Department said. But before backup could arrive, police said they received two 911 calls about an officer being shot.

Responding officers found Candanoza at the scene with gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The suspected shooter was arrested early Monday, police said, but did not immediately disclose his name. Candanoza was able to provide a license plate to dispatchers that aided in the suspect’s capture, Lt. Mary Hauger, spokesperson for the Terrell Police Department said.

Candanoza had joined the Terrell Police Department in July. He served in the Marines from 2014 to 2019 and previously worked for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family as they navigate this tragic time,” the Terrell Police Department said in a statement.

Terrell is located about 30 miles east of Dallas.

“Please join Cecilia & me in praying for the family & friends of Officer Jacob Candanoza, who lost his life last night in the line of duty,” Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott wrote on X. “Our hearts go out to his loved ones & to the Terrell Police Department.”

