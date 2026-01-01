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Teyana Taylor pays tribute to Janet Jackson for ‘People”s World’s Most Beautiful Issue

News, Urban

Teyana Taylor is featured in People‘s World’s Most Beautiful Issue, and she uses the moment to pay tribute to one of her biggest musical inspirations: Janet Jackson.

For the shoot, she recreated Janet’s military-inspired cream outfit from the 1993-1995 Janet World Tour.

“Everybody who knows me, knows I don’t play about Janet,” Teyana says. “I’m still, like, her number one fan.”

“Everyone knows I’m obsessed with Janet. I’ve already recreated so many of her iconic looks,” she continues. “So I wanted to do something that’s a little different and unexpected.”

Teyana credits Janet for fueling her desire to be an artist, back when she discovered the DVD for Janet’s 1998-1999 Velvet Rope tour at 9 years old.

“When I saw it, oh my God. I knew what I wanted to do when I got older. I knew that I wanted to be an artist.”

Teyana has come a long way since then and now considers Janet a friend. She even credits Janet with helping her return to music.

“When I first retired from music (in December of 2020) she poured into me and gave me some really good advice,” Teyana says. “She played a big part in why I came back. It’s kind of crazy because now she’s like my homegirl in real life. … But even though we’ve grown a close bond, I’m still a fan. I don’t take it for granted.”

Janet has since responded to the tribute, telling People, “Wow, I just have to say wow, Tey. You did it — you captured it; you captured the energy, the mood. If only I had looked that beautiful.”

“I mean, the outfit — so gorgeous, honey, it’s absolutely stunning,” she adds. “I’m really honored, Tey. Thank you so much. I love it, absolutely love it.”

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