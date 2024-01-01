Teyana Taylor performs songs from debut album ‘VII’ for its 10th anniversary

Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./Def Jam Recordings

Teyana Taylor dusted off some old songs in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut album, VII. Gifted on her 34th birthday, the video features her and backup singers performing songs from the project in plaid pajamas, from the comfort of what appears to be her living room.

Teyana reveals she pulled it together after being reluctant to return to the mic for the occasion.

“It took me a minute to decide if I even had the strength mentally and emotionally to sit in front of a mic again…Here’s a lil moment of transparency as to why: My voice has been thru so much this last year. A lot of hurt, a lot of stress, a lot of change & a lot of silent battles,” she wrote alongside the video. “Life has been life’n both blessings and challenges. Very bittersweet.”

With prayer, however, Teyana “conquered all of the trials & tribulations” and was able “to readjust my crown to show up for my genuine supporters, loved ones & most importantly myself.”

“Thru good bad or indifferent, I celebrated 10 years of my debut album ‘VII’ in the most honest; raw; authentic way. One take. Pajamas & a voice of perseverance, resilience, gratitude,” she shares. “To revisit records so special 10 years later, really took me to another place emotionally, and I’m so happy I was able to revisit a time in my life that felt free & in this moment of pure freedom I didn’t care about how it sounded.. I cared about how it FELT. Nostalgia set in while taking a ride down memory lane, because this project really allowed me come into my own. It helped me figure life out, encouraging me to become the woman that I am today.”

Teyana also promoted her new series, @cartunezzzz, in the post.

