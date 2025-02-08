Teyana Taylor says her new drop with Victoria’s Secret is a ‘full-circle moment’

Disney/Randy Holmes

Teyana Taylor is teaming up with a brand she’s long been a fan of. She and Victoria’s Secret have come together for the Teyana Taylor Edit, a collection comprised of corsets, lingerie, athletic wear and more.

“I’m a day one fan, a day one customer,” she tells People. “It was literally a dream of mine to be able to work with Victoria’s Secret. This is a full-circle moment for me. When I was younger, I just used to shop at Pink — because, of course, I wasn’t old enough to be in a Victoria’s Secret section yet — so the excitement hits different.”

Teyana first worked with Victoria’s Secret for a cabaret show in 2024, which led to discussions about continued collaborations, hence her Edit collection. Tey has since flexed her skills while working on her drop, serving as creative director, muse, stylist and model, and picking out pieces at Victoria’s Secret’s archives and warehouse.

She tells People her goal was to create pieces that would be versatile.

“I love things that are a one-stop shop,” she says. “I like things that can be two in one, three in one, four in one and I think the looks that I chose are things that I can multitask in, and that’s what I like to do.”

Teyana started off with 30 to 40 pieces and narrowed it down to what she loved the most.

“My edit is literally some of my favorite pieces that I chose and chose for the reason that I’m able to do multiple things in them,” she explains. “So I would definitely have to say everything from my edit is equally yoked, equally my favorite.”

The Teyana Taylor Edit is now available online and in Victoria’s Secret stores.

