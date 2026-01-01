The Doors’ John Densmore teams with Chuck D for doPE Record Store Day release

The Doors drummer John Densmore has teamed with Public Enemy rapper Chuck D for a new album that will be released for Record Store Day on April 18.

The album, no country for old men, is being released under the moniker doPE, a combination of the two bands’ names. It is described in a press release as a blend of “spoken word, rhythm and raw social commentary” that “brings together generations of rebellion and reflection.” It features the track “every tick tick tick,” which has been chosen as RSD’s 2026 Song of the Year.

“It’s been an honor working with Chuck D on this project,” Densmore says. “He’s got the rhymes and I’ve got the beats … and we made doPE!”

“John Densmore’s beat isn’t just rhythm, it’s history talking,” adds Chuck D. “He’s been scoring moments of our culture for decades, and that wisdom hits different when it meets the now. This collaboration is about locking generations together and pushing sound forward.”

Interestingly, Densmore and Chuck D first met at a Record Store Day event at Amoeba Music Hollywood in 2014. That led to Chuck D reaching out to Densmore via email a year later.

DoPE’s no country for old men will be available at independent record stores on Record Store Day. Participating stores can be found at recordstoreday.com. A full list of Record Store Day releases has yet to be announced.

