The Game assists firefighters putting out wildfires in LA

After days of battling wildfires in LA, firefighters received a little help from The Game, who provided them with some essentials.

“We came out here this morning with blankets, pillows, coffee, bananas, water,” he said in a video shared to his Instagram Sunday. “Just anything we can, you know, bring to help these firemen out here on the wake-up, man. They’re doing big, amazing things here.”

In the caption of the post, he expressed his gratitude for the first responders, who he praised for their “hearts and level of humility.”

“These fighters are coming from all over the city, state & country to help put an end to what has been a long week of catastrophic events caused by these fires,” The Game wrote. “They kept thanking me for being here… and in my mind I’m like, ‘No, THANK YOU !!!’ for doing the unimaginable in a time of pure terror & despair.”

“My heart goes out to each & every person directly affected & those watching from all over the world who are mentally in pieces over what has happened in my city,” he continued. “I am here for Los Angeles & I will always be here to do my part.”

The Game said in his video he also had plans to rescue some animals in Altadena and visit some of the “homies doing work” on the other side of town.

“It’s just a time where everybody needs everybody, you know?” he said in the video. “It’s like one of those times in America where everybody just needs to hone in on what’s going on here and do anything that you can to help.”

He then advised fans to “stay locked in to my page as I’ll be posting information, links etc to get everyone in a position to assist.”

