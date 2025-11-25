The Game shares how his perspective on casual hookups has changed over the years

As The Game gets older, his perspective on casual hookups has changed. While a guest on Kirk Frankin‘s Den of Kings YouTube series, he revealed that he now feels guilty if he sleeps with women he has no long-term interest in.

“Sometimes, like when when I was in my 20s and my 30s, it was just an exchange,” The Game said. “It was, ‘Hey, hey, I’m giving you this. We having our moment and I’m going to get back to my life. You get back to yours.’ No emotions ’cause you young. Everybody got their whole life ahead of them.”

Now, at 45 years old, he says the same actions make him feel like he’s “womanizing” and “taking emotions home with me, or she’s taking emotions out the door with her.”

“When you’re young and you’re dealing with a young woman ain’t nobody tripping, it’s all good,” he said. “But when you’re older … once you start getting intimate with people, and you know for sure that they are invested in you even a little bit and you know you ain’t talking to this person after tomorrow, man.”

The full Den of Kings episode is on YouTube.

