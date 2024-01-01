The (Grief) Marathon Continues: Lauren London says she feels “like a mess” 5 years after Nipsey Hussle’s death

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

It’s been five years since she lost Nipsey Hussle, but his partner, Lauren London, does “still feel like a mess.”

“I guess I have to ask my friends how far I’ve come because I still genuinely feel like I have not arrived anywhere. … I feel like I’m really heavy a lot, but again, I have to counter that to just, like, the grace of God,” she says of her grief journey on the A Really Good Cry podcast. “I also don’t want to take away from the work that I’ve done from then until now.”

She credits her children, the “wise people” around her and “the prayer of strangers” for helping her grieve.

Lauren said her relationship with Nipsey was “intentional, pure, and safe,” noting he “saw me like my kids see me.” She also said that his music and words to her hit differently in his absence.

“All the things he was saying to me made more sense after he left,” Lauren said on the podcast. “He spoke a lot about … I’m [so] in my cave, [I’m] a homebody, that he [was] like, ‘People really need to hear from you. You have a lot of truth you should share.'”

The nearly hourlong interview can be found on YouTube.

