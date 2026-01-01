The Isley Brothers to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The Isley Brothers‘ music is so “Contagious,” it’s earned them a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The group is set to receive the 2,834th star on the Hollywood Boulevard sidewalks, earning the honor in the recording category.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is shouting how proud we are to welcome The Isley Brothers to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “Their incredible legacy in music has influenced generations of artists and fans around the world, and we’re proud to celebrate their enduring impact with this well-deserved star.”

The Walk of Fame star marks the latest honor for The Isley Brothers, whose discography includes hits “Twist and Shout,” “It’s Your Thing,” “For the Love of You,” “Between the Sheets” and “Shout!” They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and are members of the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame class.

The Walk of Fame ceremony takes place Jan. 28 at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be exclusively livestreamed at walkoffame.com.

