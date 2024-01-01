The LOX goes through their hits on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Just days after releasing Kehlani‘s Tiny Desk performance, NPR is back with another episode. This time, hip-hop takes the stage, with The LOX running through some of their hits in a setting more intimate than their popular Verzuz battle.

The group’s set list included “Money, Power & Respect” from their debut album, “Recognize,” “Kiss Your A** Goodbye,” “All for the Love,” Styles P and Jadakiss‘ “We Gonna Make It” and “By Your Side,” Styles’ “Good Times” and Sheek Louch‘s “Good Love.”

The LOX is celebrating 30 years as a group with an anniversary tour, which is underway now. The next show is on Friday at The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

