The Roots bringing Hollywood Bowl back to 1995 for one night only

Roots Picnic/Live Nation/LA Phil

The Roots are taking fans back to 1995 with a one-night-only concert featuring talent that made that year one to remember. Taking place June 28 at LA’s Hollywood Bowl, A Roots Picnic Experience: Class of ’95 will feature performances by Method Man & Redman, Lil’ Kim, E-40, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Raekwon, DJ Quik, Goodie Mob, Havoc of Mobb Deep and more, all backed by The Roots. The Roots are also set to headline the event.

“Well: 1995 was our true arrival. Nineteen eighty-seven was the Year of the Creative Adhesive, the year that tied together Tariq’s (Black Thought) world and my world in high school, and 1991 was the Year of the Green Light, the year we gave ourselves permission to take our resources and passion and pursue our dream. But 1995? That was the Year It All Came Together, the year when our first major release, ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ was sent into the world,” The Roots’ Questlove said in a statement. “Hip-hop was an entirely new ballgame back then, on an entirely new playing field. Those were the days when there were still things like mainstream terrestrial radio, bloated video budgets, and creativity at both the regional and the global levels. Those were the days that produced classic album after classic album, unleashing countless new ideas about art. Those were the days when the world was our oyster. This is the story of those days.”

Tickets for the festival, the second Roots experience to go down at the Hollywood Bowl, go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT via hollywoodbowl.com. The first, Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life, brought together artists who helped define the hip-hop landscape in its first 50 years.

