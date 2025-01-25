The Roots playing six-show Blue Note residency in celebration of 30 years of ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’

DGC Records

The Roots are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Do You Want More?!!!??! with a special residency at the legendary Blue Note in New York City. They’ll be performing a total of six shows from March 13 to March 15.

“We are doing SIX early Roots era focused shows,” Questlove wrote on Instagram. “Yall better riggety rawl & cop them tix cause uh.” In another post, he shared a video in which he and Black Thought discussed what the album means to them. It was “where it all began” he noted of their second studio album and first major label project.

Tickets are currently on sale for The Roots’ Blue Note residency, which will not include a set of all the album’s songs. “We’re not doing the whole album,” Questlove said in the video. “What we will do is have fun with it.”

