‘The Vince Staples Show’ has been canceled

Bad news for fans of The Vince Staples Show. The Netflix comedy has been canceled.

Deadline announced the news Wednesday, citing low viewership as the reason for the cancellation. The outlet reported that the show’s second season placed at #1,446 on Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 viewership report, garnering only 1.7 million views since its Nov. 6 release.

The Vince Staples Show is a satirical comedy following “kind of famous and sort of rich rapper and actor Vince Staples [as he] navigates the surreal and hilarious challenges of everyday life,” according to Netflix.

The first season logged 4.6 million views from Feb. 15, 2024, through June 30, 2024. The show has a 94% critic score and 88% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.