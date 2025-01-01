The Weeknd announces 2025 stadium tour, will donate proceeds from new track to LA wildfire relief

XO/Republic

After pushing back its release by a week, The Weeknd has dropped his long-awaited album Hurry Up Tomorrow and announced a tour to go with it.

The tour is called The Weekend: After Hours Til Dawn 2025 to reflect the fact that the new album is the third part of a trilogy of albums that started with After Hours and continued on Dawn FM. The stadium tour, with opening acts Playboi Carti and Mike Dean, will feature never-before-seen production elements. It kicks off May 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is scheduled to run through Sept. 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

You can sign up now for a presale that starts Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a Cash App Visa Card presale; you can get details on that at cash.app/exclusives/theweeknd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time via theweeknd.com/tour. VIP packages will include an opening week ticket to see Weeknd’s new movie, also called Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The Weeknd is partnering with Global Citizen for another charitable component of the tour: $1 from every ticket sold will go to support children from vulnerable communities around the world. Fans can earn free tickets by taking action with Global Citizen to end extreme global poverty. Visit globalcitizen.org for more details on that.

And speaking of charity, the artist is also donating proceeds from a track on the new album, “Take Me Back to LA,” to the LA Regional Food Bank, which is providing emergency food assistance to those impacted by the LA wildfires.

A New York City pop-up experience and a partnership with Hot Topic are also part of the album launch.

