The Weeknd is donating $1 million to LA wildfire relief

Samir Hussein/Getty Images for ABA

After postponing the release of his album Hurry Up Tomorrow and canceling his one-night-only Rose Bowl concert in support of the album, The Weeknd has now taken further action in the wake of the deadly LA wildfires.

In partnership with his XO Humanitarian Fund and the World Food Program USA, The Weeknd has committed to donating $1 million to relief efforts. The money will go to the LA Fire Department Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund and LA Regional Food Bank to help displaced residents, make sure everyone has enough food and support firefighters.

The singer’s album will now come out Jan. 31. As previously reported, the movie Hurry Up Tomorrow, in which he stars alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, arrives May 16.

Weeknd also paid tribute to visionary director David Lynch, whose death at age 78 was reported Jan. 16. He posted a photo of Lynch kneeling in front of an angel, captioned, “everything is fine.” He’s referring to a song that’s performed in Lynch’s cult classic Eraserhead, called “In Heaven (Everything is Fine).”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.