The Weeknd says ‘The End is Near’ via billboards shared worldwide

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for ABA

The Weeknd‘s recent social media posts and billboards seen in major cities across the world all seem to suggest one thing: the end of an era is on the horizon.

Fans have posted photos of billboards that read “The End Is Near” in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Paris, London and Melbourne, written in fonts representing The Weeknd’s different eras. Those billboards were compiled into the one shared in a tweet posted Monday.

In another post, The Weeknd shared an image featuring photos from the eight different eras of his career, starting with his album Trilogy (2012) and ending with his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. “8 beautiful chapters in this beautiful story,” he wrote.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final installment in the trilogy following After Hours and Dawn FM, arrives Jan. 24. The Weeknd will perform a one-night-only gig at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium on Jan. 25.

