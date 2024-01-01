The Weeknd to headline Spotify’s first-ever Billions Club Live concert

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

The Weeknd is the king of Spotify: With 24, he has the most songs that have reached 1 billion streams on the platform. That’s why he’s being celebrated at a special, first-of-its-kind event that fans can attend for free.

Spotify Presents Billions Club Live With The Weeknd is a concert that will take place Dec. 17 in LA. The singer’s top listeners in LA will be given a chance to attend the show, which will feature him performing a set list comprised of songs from that list of 24.

The list includes “Blinding Lights,” of course, but also “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Earned It,” “Save Your Tears,” “Starboy,” “Heartless” and “Love Me Harder.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, arrives Jan. 24. He’s described it as the third part of a trilogy that started with his albums After Hours and PM Dawn.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.