FREE FOOD Provided by The Y

The Y has established a number of different avenues to get food to the homebound and the food insecure.

We have established a Grab & Go breakfast and lunch program for those in need. The Y is providing breakfast and lunch at the following sites:

Anderson munger Family YMCA

9-11am Monday & Wednesday

4301 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Antelope Valley Family YMCA

9-11am Monday & Wednesday

43001 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534

Crenshaw Family YMCA

11am-1pm Tuesday & Thursday

3820 Santa Rosalia Drive Los Angeles, CA 90008

Downey Family YMCA

10-12pm Monday & Wednesday

11531 Downey Avenue Downey, CA 90241

Gardena-Carson Family YMCA

9am-11am Tuesday & Thursday

100 W Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA Preschool

10am-12pm Tuesday & Friday

2916 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Mid Valley Family YMCA

11am-1pm Monday & Wednesday

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91405

San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA

9am-11am Tuesday & Thursday

301 S Bandini Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA

11am-1pm Monday & Wednesday

4801 E 58th Street, Maywood, CA 90270

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

11am-2pm Monday through Friday

2900 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023

Wilmington YMCA

9am-11am Monday & Wednesday

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744