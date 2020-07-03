FREE FOOD Provided by The Y

The Y has established a number of different avenues to get food to the homebound and the food insecure.
We have established a Grab & Go breakfast and lunch program for those in need. The Y is providing breakfast and lunch at the following sites:
Anderson munger Family YMCA
9-11am Monday & Wednesday
4301 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Antelope Valley Family YMCA
9-11am Monday & Wednesday
43001 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534
Crenshaw Family YMCA
11am-1pm Tuesday & Thursday
3820 Santa Rosalia Drive Los Angeles, CA 90008
Downey Family YMCA
10-12pm Monday & Wednesday
11531 Downey Avenue Downey, CA 90241
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
9am-11am Tuesday & Thursday
100 W Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248
Ketchum-Downtown YMCA Preschool
10am-12pm Tuesday & Friday
2916 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid Valley Family YMCA
11am-1pm Monday & Wednesday
6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91405
San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
9am-11am Tuesday & Thursday
301 S Bandini Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA
11am-1pm Monday & Wednesday
4801 E 58th Street, Maywood, CA 90270
Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
11am-2pm Monday through Friday
2900 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Wilmington YMCA
9am-11am Monday & Wednesday
1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744