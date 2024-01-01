The Year in Music 2024: Women run the world of hip-hop

When Beyoncé told us in 2011 that girls run the world, it seems she was talking about the hip-hop genre. 2024 saw a slew of projects from female emcees that charted or included singles that did.

— Flo Milli dropped Fine Ho, Stay in March, the last of a trilogy that included mixtapes Ho, Why Is You Here? and You Still Here, Ho? It featured her first Hot 100 hit, “Never Lose Me,” and its remix featuring SZA and Cardi B.

— In Sexyy We Trust: While Donald Trump was running for president, Sexyy Red was running her own campaign. Her mixtape peaked at #19 on the Billboard 200, with “Get It Sexyy” and “U My Everything” making it on the Hot 100. “Get It Sexyy” has been certified Gold, and the album was supported by the Sexyy Red 4 President tour.

— Latto paired the summer with some Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The album debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200 and was later accompanied by her first headlining tour. “Put It on Da Floor,” “Sunday Service” and the now- Grammy-nominated “Big Mama” all made the Hot 100, with the first peaking at #13 following the Cardi B-assisted remix. “Brokey” was accompanied by a viral challenge.

— GloRilla delivered a Glorious album that debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200. The album is home to Hot 100 hit “TGIF,” which Rihanna danced to in a viral clip. Billboard named her the hottest female rapper of the year and chose “TGIF” as the 16th best song of 2024. Glorious made the cut for Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2024 list, and “TGIF” is Time magazine’s Best Song of 2024.

— Doechii made headlines off her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, supported by lead singles “Boom Bap” and “Nissan Altima,” now nominated for a Best Rap Performance Grammy. ABNH was nominated for Best Rap Album, while Doechii’s up for Best New Artist. Her recent performances on Tiny Desk and Stephen Colbert‘s talk show were highly praised.

— JT released her first solo mixtape, City Cinderella. It out-charted any of City Girls‘ releases when it debuted at #27 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and included singles “No Bars,” “Sideways” and “Okay,” her first solo charting song on the Hot 100.

— Megan was supported by four singles: “Cobra,” “Boa,” “Mamushi” and “Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion‘s first solo #1 on the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. The other singles peaked within the top 40. Megan debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, becoming her fifth top 10; its deluxe edition, Megan: Act II, dropped on Oct. 25.

— Kash Doll and Ice Spice also released albums, with Nicki Minaj delivering a 10th anniversary edition of The Pinkprint and another version of Pink Friday 2.

