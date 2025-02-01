The Year in Music 2025: Cardi B’s double delivery: A new baby and a new hip-hop album

Cardi B spent 2025 in full-on preparation mode as she readied one bundle of joy for her family and another for the culture of hip-hop.

She kicked off the year by announcing her plans to cut out sex, dating and other distractions so she could lock in and complete her long-awaited sophomore album.

But in May she made her public debut with her new boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs. A month later, she revealed that her album Am I the Drama? would arrive in September, giving fans an early taste with the lead single “Outside.”

Cardi tapped into grassroots, old school-style marketing tactics, selling CDs on New York City sidewalks like a street vendor and even posing as a mother in need while attempting to make sales in the subway. After going viral for her facial expressions during a trial stemming from a 2018 confrontation with security guard Emani Ellis, she leaned into the moment by using meme-ified courtroom images as alternate album editions.

Cardi also used her promo run as an opportunity to announce that she and Stefon were expecting their first child together, and made it clear that it wouldn’t interfere with the Little Miss Drama Tour she had already unveiled.

In September she gave a tease of what fans can expect when she took over the Global Citizen Festival stage in Central Park, with her belly on full display.

Less than two months later, Cardi and Stefon welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 4, announcing his arrival on Instagram. True to her word, she quickly returned to the gym and began tour rehearsals.

Cardi opted not to release a deluxe edition of Am I the Drama?, noting that she already has her next album in mind. She says it’s one that will kick off her next chapter.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.