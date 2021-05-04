This Mother’s Day 102.3 Radio Free KJLH is giving you a chance for your Mom to win a TOTAL MAKEOVER

New Hair, New Makeup and New Nails compliments of Glow and Flow Beauty Supply!

ADD SOME GLOW TO YOUR MAMA’S FLOW. And that’s not all … your Mom will receive a One Hundred Dollar gift certificate as well. Total Prize Value is ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. We’re gonna have your Mama Glowing and Flowing for Mother’s Day.

HOW TO ENTER: Post a photo of you and your mom on your Facebook or Instagram and tell us your favorite mom moment. Tag @Radiofreekjlh and use hashtags #kjlh #mommoments

The winner will be selected randomly and notified via social media.

Visit glowandflowbeauty.com for more info about the salon.