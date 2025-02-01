Thousands under evacuation orders after Canyon Fire explodes in California

(LOS ANGELES) — The Canyon Fire, a rapidly spreading blaze in California, is impacting communities in the Los Angeles area as thousands have been placed under evacuation orders and warnings, according to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

The local emergency proclamation issued by officials enables the county to “expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts,” according to a statement from Los Angeles County.

So far, the Canyon Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has grown to over 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and is 25% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.

Two small outbuildings were burned in the flames, but firefighters have been able to battle the blaze and not a single home has been destroyed as of Friday, officials said. While fire activity on Friday has been minimal, temperatures remain extremely hot — accompanied by minimal humidity — which officials said are the perfect conditions for the flames to increase.

Evacuation zones and shelters

Five zones in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders, with 2,700 residents evacuated and 700 structures threatened by the flames, officials said. Six other zones in this county are currently under an evacuation warning, with 1,400 residents and 5,000 structures at risk, officials said.

Ventura County also has five zones under evacuation orders and two areas under evacuation warnings. A full list of the counties under evacuation orders and warnings is available on Cal Fire’s website.

For those having to evacuate, a shelter has been established at the College of the Canyon’s East Gymnasium in Santa Clarita, officials said.

“The issuance of this emergency proclamation is a crucial step in our fight against the Canyon Fire,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It allows us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders. Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities.”

The emergency declaration issued by officials grants authorities the flexibility to “coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes,” officials said.

The blaze, which began on Thursday afternoon, is burning east with a “rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels,” according to Cal Fire. Multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers have been ordered to “reinforce the initial response,” with 400 personnel and seven helicopters assigned to fight the flames, officials said.

Supervisor Barger urges all residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders, and stay informed through official channels as the situation evolves.

Officials said residents should visit the Los Angeles County Emergency Website for incoming updates and information.

This wildfire comes as the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned nearly 100,000 acres and is the largest blaze in the state this year, according to Cal Fire. This blaze, which began on Aug. 1, has destroyed 99,232 acres and is 15% contained, according to an update from officials on Thursday evening.

