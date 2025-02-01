Threats to federal judges increasing, US Marshals Service warns

Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the Federal District Court in DC, /Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In the past few weeks, the U.S. Marshals Service has warned federal judges of an increase in threats in the wake of the increased attention they are getting as a result of making rulings in cases involving President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the warnings told ABC News.

The warnings to some judges have come either in written form or verbally, and often by local U.S. marshals in the district, according to sources with knowledge of the warnings.

Meanwhile, some members of Congress have introduced articles of impeachment against five federal judges that have ruled against Trump.

Earlier this month, the American Bar Association (ABA) issued a warning about the impact of threatening federal judges.

“If a court issues a decision this administration does not agree with, the judge is targeted,” William Bay, the president of the ABA, wrote. “If a lawyer represents parties in a dispute with the administration, or if a lawyer represents parties the administration does not like, lawyers are targeted.”

“Despite these efforts to intimidate, our courts are doing their job of reviewing disputes and applying the law. The ABA will defend our courts because we support the rule of law. We encourage every lawyer to do the same and demand these attacks on our judiciary stop immediately,” Bay said.

Former director of the U.S. Marshals, Ronald Davis, said threats against judges have surged at an “alarming rate.”

“The U.S. Marshals Service, responsible for ensuring the safety of our judiciary, has seen an unprecedented increase in the number of threats it must assess and respond to,” Davis, who was the most recent director and left at the end of the Biden administration, said.

“Protecting the integrity of our judicial system is not just about safeguarding individuals—it is about preserving the foundation of our democracy,” Davis said in a post on social media.

He said that an attack on a judge is an “attack on the rule of law itself.”

“The U.S. Marshals Service has a long and distinguished history of protecting our courts, but the growing complexity and volume of threats require enhanced resources. Increased funding is critical to expanding threat investigations, modernizing protective measures, and ensuring rapid response capabilities,” Davis said. “We must provide the men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service with the tools necessary to meet this evolving threat landscape.”

Chief Justice John Roberts warned in his year-end report of threats to federal judges.

Roberts noted more than 1,000 “serious threats” against federal judges investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service in the last five years, resulting in more than 50 individuals being criminally charged.

He warned of a rising tide of “doxing” federal judges and grassroots campaigns to bombard their offices with threatening messages. He also cited foreign misinformation efforts on social media to distort the meaning of judicial rulings.

“Public officials certainly have a right to criticize the work of the judiciary, but they should be mindful that intemperance in their statements when it comes to judges may prompt dangerous reactions by others,” Roberts wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.