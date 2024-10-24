Tia Mowry says she wants to repurpose wedding ring from ex Cory Hardrict for their kids

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for AMC Networks

Tia Mowry says she plans to transform her wedding ring into something she can pass down to her kids.

While opening up about life after her divorce from Cory Hardrict in a new episode of her reality show Tia Mowry: My Next Act, she shared that she decided to repurpose her wedding ring for their kids.

Mowry and Hardrict were married for 14 years before she announced their split in October 2022. They share two children, ​​son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

“I haven’t worn it for almost two years now and it just doesn’t feel right to sell it,” Mowry said of the band. “But what I am wanting to do is change my wedding band into something for my kids.”

Becoming emotional, the Sister, Sister alum said she wants to “pass it down” to her kids “because they have been my biggest gift.”

“It has just been sitting there. It was very pretty,” she continued. “If it’s made into something else, then it’s put to use.”

Mowry admitted it was still “sad” to make that decision, “because this is a symbol of a marriage, and it’s no longer.”

“But I am learning that, at the end of the day, I need to make this decision for me,” she added.

Mowry previously shared in an interview that her kids played a part in her decision to file for divorce from Hardrict.

“For them, seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them,” she told HelloBeautiful in June 2023.

“[They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth,” she added. “I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them.”

