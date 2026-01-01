Tiger Woods DUI case: Prosecution granted access to golfer’s medication records

(MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.) — A judge overseeing Tiger Woods’ driving under the influence case is permitting prosecutors to get access to the golfer’s medication records.

No one was injured in Woods’ rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, in March, Martin County officials said. Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods did not appear at Tuesday’s hearing, but his lawyers argued for a protective order, saying the golf legend’s medication records should not be open to the public and should only be given to limited people involved in the case, like the prosecution and law enforcement, according to ABC West Palm Beach affiliate WPBF.

The prosecution conceded that Woods has a right to privacy from the general public, WPBF reported.

The judge approved the state’s request for the subpoenas and also approved the defense’s request for the protective order, permitting the medication records to be released, but restricting who gets access to them, WPBF reported.

The March 27 accident unfolded when Woods tried to pass a truck in front of him, authorities said. Woods clipped the back of the truck’s trailer, causing the golfer’s SUV to tip on its side, authorities said.

Two hydrocodone pills were found in Woods’ pants pocket, the probable cause affidavit said. A breathalyzer showed no alcohol in his system, but Woods refused to take a urine test, which is used to detect drugs or medication, authorities said.

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