Tina Knowles on how granddaughter Blue Ivy is most ‘like her grandma’

Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty Images

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as far as Tina Knowles and granddaughter Blue Ivy are concerned.

In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Knowles joked that Blue Ivy was like a “manager” to her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

She addressed one moment from the Grammys specifically, when Beyoncé appeared stunned after her name was called as winner of the best country album category for Cowboy Carter.

“Beyoncé is sitting like this,” Knowles said, recreating her daughter’s shocked expression. “And Blue’s saying, ‘Get up,’ and she walked on the stage — so they call [Blue Ivy] the manager.”

“She’s a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma,” the 71-year-old fashion designer joked of the 13-year-old.

Knowles also shared her reaction to Beyoncé winning album of the year for Cowboy Carter after several prior nominations but zero wins, saying she was “screaming.”

“I just was not expecting it. I was really, really shocked,” she said of the moment her daughter’s name was read as winner of the biggest award of the night.

Knowles said she and Blue’s siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, were stunned for a moment sitting together and Knowles “didn’t even believe that it was true.”

“I couldn’t believe it because there’s been so many times that I thought that that would happen, and it didn’t,” she said.

Beyoncé’s victories at the 2025 Grammys further cemented her as the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, with 35 total wins throughout her career.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.