Tina Knowles says she ‘got spoiled to death’ on 71st birthday

Tina Knowles turned 71 on Saturday, and she’s thankful for all the birthday love she’s received.

“I am so thankful To God today for so many things ! My family ! My friends , my health and my life!!!! I plan to have a Happy Birthday today Pray, Dance , laugh and love. big!!!!” she captioned a birthday tribute made in her honor, featuring photos and videos of her, as well as photos with daughters Beyoncé and Solange, granddaughter Blue Ivy and more. “I just came across this in my feed so cute !@_beyonce_my_life__I supposed you put this together. Thank you so much!”

In another post, Tina shared how she celebrated her special day.

“This is ‘turn up’ Tina, coming to you, on my birthday in my favorite place in the world, Malibu beach. And I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas and my friends from California,” she said. “This has been a spiritual weekend, and just about the empowerment of kicka** women. Just tough, beautiful women filled with love. And I feel so loved.”

“I had a little anxiety about turning 70, you know?” Tina continued. “But I’m so blessed to be here, and I’m so blessed to have the life that I have and the people that I have around me. All the love.”

“I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny’s Child. How amazing is that?” she shared. “So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday. I got so many well-wishes. I’ve got so many bonus children — beautiful bonus children — and I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much.”

