Tinashe lays out her list of dating requirements in new TikTok video

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Wonder what it takes to date to Tinashe? Well, she’s got a whole list of dating requirements.

In a TikTok video set to her song “No Broke Boys,” she lays out her list of what she’s looking for in a partner.

“Not broke. Has no kids. Good hygiene. Goes to therapy. Knows how to dress. Nice to their mom,” the list begins. She goes on to add: “Likes cats. Likes to travel. Good taste in music. Over 6ft. Has no exes. Isn’t homophobic.”

Tinashe finishes off with some more bold nonnegotiables: “Has a private jet. Could build a house with their bare hands. Can cook. Has no [Instagram]. Obsessed with me.”

In the comments one fan wrote, “no man deserves u queen,” to which Tinashe replied, “That’s why I’m single.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.